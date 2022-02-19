Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 239 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

