Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

