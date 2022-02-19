Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $294,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $3,621,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $257,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $45,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,599 shares of company stock valued at $494,406 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNTV stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

