Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $161.73 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

