Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after buying an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

