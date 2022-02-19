Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
CFMS stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
