Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CFMS stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Conformis by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Conformis by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

