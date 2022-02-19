Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

PTN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

