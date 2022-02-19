Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.29 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

