Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $25.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.41% from the stock’s current price.
FSR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.
FSR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 65.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
