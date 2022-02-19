Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $25.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.41% from the stock’s current price.

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 65.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.