Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

