Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

