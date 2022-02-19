Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,820,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,932,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SHCR stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.
Sharecare Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
