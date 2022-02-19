Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$120.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

