StockNews.com Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

