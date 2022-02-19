Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

