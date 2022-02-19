Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,937 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.01 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.