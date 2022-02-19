Citigroup Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $120.46 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.