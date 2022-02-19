Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $37.03 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $816.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 13,585 shares valued at $383,925. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

