Barclays PLC Acquires 12,698 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 1,528.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 807.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

