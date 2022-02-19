Barclays PLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANU. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE MANU opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

