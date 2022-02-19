Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.60

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.60 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22.30 ($0.30). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £28.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.05.
Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile (LON:SUH)
