Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $372.19

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.19 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($4.07). Countryside Properties shares last traded at GBX 301 ($4.07), with a volume of 1,746,849 shares trading hands.

CSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.58) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.04) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.77).

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($315,627.81). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($270,528.11).

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

