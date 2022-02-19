DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 522,792 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.