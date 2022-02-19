Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 277.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

