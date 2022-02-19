Barclays PLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Professional during the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $20.79 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Professional Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

