Barclays PLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 245.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

