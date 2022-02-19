KeyCorp Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

