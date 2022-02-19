KeyCorp Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
