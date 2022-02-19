NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.