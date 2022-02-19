Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,162,490.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total value of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,609.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,793.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,832.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,210,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $117,769,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

