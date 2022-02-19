Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

