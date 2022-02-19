Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $128.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,576,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.