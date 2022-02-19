Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

