Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $94.41 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.