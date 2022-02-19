S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

SANW stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

