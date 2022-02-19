Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

