BlackRock Inc. Invests $14.73 Million in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 653,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.35% of Nuvalent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $17.79 on Friday. Nuvalent Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

