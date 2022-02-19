BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 653,130 Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 653,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.35% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Nuvalent Inc has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

