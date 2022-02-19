BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

