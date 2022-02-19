BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,405,731 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arrival worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARVL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Arrival has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.