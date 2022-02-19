BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Banco Santander (Brasil) worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

BSBR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

