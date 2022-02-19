BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Banco Santander (Brasil) worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.
BSBR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
