BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Banco Santander (Brasil) worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

BSBR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.