BlackRock Inc. Acquires 846,333 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) by 817.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Graphite Bio worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $18,126,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.