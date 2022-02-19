Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.81% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

