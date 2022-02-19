BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.83% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $12,065,038.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,305 shares of company stock worth $22,622,175 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.