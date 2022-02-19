Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $433.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

