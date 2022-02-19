Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,026 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.12 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

