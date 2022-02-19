Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 120,000 Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,782.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.47% of Nxt-ID worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

