Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,544 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $477.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.