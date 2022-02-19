Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.