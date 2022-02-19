Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

