Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

